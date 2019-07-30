GSEB 12th Science Supplementary Result 2019 Released, Check Official Notification at gseb.org

GSEB 12th Science Supplementary result 2019 | The Gujarat Board of Secondary Education has announced the Class 12th Science Supplementary exam result 2019. The GSEB has released the supplementary result offline and the students are requested to visit their respective schools to collect their Class 12 Supply Result 2019 mark sheet. The Gujarat board conducted the supplementary examination from July 11 to July 14. Students can read the official notification on GSEB’s official website gseb.org.

According to the official notification released on GSEB’s website, “The result of the July supplementary exam (science stream) has not been posted online. Result and certificate must be obtained from his / her school after 9/3/6.”

GSEB 12th Science Stream Supplementary Result 2019: How to get the result

Candidates who have appeared for the supplementary examination conducted by the Gujarat Board of Secondary Education in the month of July are requested to visit their schools to get their mark sheet or certificates.

The Gujarat 12th Science stream result 2019 was released by the board on May 9 along with the Gujarat CET or GUJCET Result 2019. The pass percentage recorded for the GSEB Class 12 Science Result 2019 was 71.90%.