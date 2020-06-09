GSEB Class 10 Results 2020: Gujarat Board Declares SSC Results; Surat Emerges Highest Performing District

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has announced the results of Gujarat Board Class 10 Examinations 2020. The GSEB declared SSC Results on Tuesday, June 9. All the interested candidates can check their results on the official website gseb.org.

This year, around 11 lakh candidates appeared for the GSEB Higher Secondary examinations. The total passing percentage for GSEB Class 10 Results 2020 is 60.64 per cent.

Surat has topped the list of districts with 94.66 per cent passing results for Gujarat Board Class 10 Examinations. Meanwhile, Ahmedabad and Rajkot had 64.69 per cent and 64.08 per cent passing results, respectively.

Around 1,671 students scored 90 per cent, with English Medium students coming out with flying colours. Here is a look at medium-wise passing percentage:

· English (86.75 per cent)

· Gujarati (57.54 per cent)

· Hindi (63.94 per cent)

As announced by the board earlier, a student need to get at least a D grade in each subject to clear the exams for this year. If any student fails to secure a D grade in any subject and gets an E, he/she will have to appear for the supplementary examinations scheduled for a later date.

Gujarat Board SSC 10th result 2020: Here’s how to check online

Step 1: Visit the official website of GSEB

Step 2: On the homepage, you will get the link to check the board result

Step 3: Enter the alphabetical code and 7-digit seat number as given in your admit card

Step 4: Submit the particulars

Step 5: Download your results and take a print out for further reference

In 2019, a total of 7.90 lakh regular students appeared for the Gujarat Board Class 10 exams, out of which 5.33 lakh had passed the exams.

Meanwhile, the board result of Class 12 Arts and Commerce will be released this week.