1-min read

GSEB Gujarat HSC Class 12 Science Result 2018, GUJCET 2018 Released at gseb.org. Pass Percentage 72.99%

The GSEB Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board declared the GSEB HSC Result 2018 on its official website www.gseb.org, along with the result of GSEB Class 12th Science Results 2018 and GUJCET Result 2018.

Updated:May 10, 2018, 9:18 AM IST
The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board declared the GSEB Class 12 Results 2018, Gujarat Class 12 Science Result 2018 or GUJCET 2018 Result today 10th May at 9 am. The GSEB Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board put the GSEB HSC Result 2018 on its official website www.gseb.org, along with the result of GSEB Class 12th Science Stream and GUJCET Result 2018.

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board officially conducted the Gujarat Class 12 HSC exams 2018 during the month of March. Students can check their GSEB Class 12 Results 2018 or Gujarat HSC Result 2018 and GSEB HSC 12 Science Result 2018 on these websites as well examresults.net or gujarat.indiaresults.com

Merit List:

Overall Students 1.34 lakhs

Passed - 98067

Boys: 71%

Girls: 74.9%

Top scoring district: Rajkot

Sixth scoring district: Chota Udaipur

English medium: 75.78%

Steps students need to follow to check GSEB 12 HSC results 2018: How to check online:

Step 1: Visit the official website Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board GSEB gseb.org

Step 2: Look for the link which says GSEB HSC Result 2018 or GSEB Class 12 Results 2018

Step 3: Click on the result tab which says GSEB HSC SCIENCE  Result 2018 / GUJCET RESULT 2018

Step 3: In the new window, enter registration number/ roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The Gujarat Board has released a notification online confirming that GUJCET 2018 Results will be made available on 10th May 2018 at 9am.

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board GSEB had organised the Gujarat Common Entrance Test 2018 on 23rd April 2018 at 34 exam centres across the state of Gujarat for candidates seeking admissions to various Degree Engineering and Diploma/Degree Pharmacy programmes in the institutions and colleges of the state.

Candidates who had appeared for GUJCET 2018 must keep a close tab on the official website today as the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) is known to declare results as early as 7 am every year.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Puja Menon
