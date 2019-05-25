English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
GSEB HSC Result 2019 Declared at gseb.org: 73.75 Percent Clear Gujarat 12th Results for Arts, Commerce Exams
The GSEB 12th Arts Result 2019, and GSEB 12th Commerce Result 2019 has been released by the Gujarat Board on its official website at gseb.org.
GSEB HSC Result 2019 Declared | The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has declared the official GSEB 12th Arts Result 2019 and the GSEB 12th Commerce Result. The Gujarat Board HSC results for Arts and Commerce streams will be released by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB), which conducted the board examination for the current academic batch 2018-2019 without any glitch, on its official website gseb.org. Candidates can check their scores of GSEB HSC Commerce Results or the GSEB HSC Arts Results from this online window (direct link to be activated) by entering the required examination details. For this year, the class 12 board examination for commerce and arts was held from March 7 to March 23. It is reported that approximately 6 lakhs appeared for Higher Secondary Certificate examination.
Gujarat 12th Commerce Result 2019, Gujarat 12th Arts Result 2019: Steps to Download
Step 1. Visit the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board or GSHSEB’s official website - gseb.org.
Step 2. On homepage, there is GSEB HSC Result 2019 tab, click it
Step 3. Choose GSEB HSC Commerce Result 2019 or GSEB HSC Arts Result 2019
Step 4. Click after selecting your preference for GSEB HSC Result 2019
Step 5. You will be redirected to new window, enter the required details
Step 6. Hit the submit button
Step 7. Your GSEB HSC Commerce Result 2019 or GSEB HSC Arts Result 2019 will be shown on the screen
Step 8. Take a printout for future reference
Besides, the official website of exam convener’s GSHSEB, the Gujarat 10th Result for Arts, Commerce will be also available at the below listed two alternative portals- examresults.net, indiaresults.com
Candidates can check their GSEB HSC Commerce Result 2019, GSEB HSC Arts Result 2019 at these portals and take a print out too. The hard copy of Gujarat Board 12th Arts Result 2019, Gujarat Board 12th Commerce is an interim score card, the original mark sheets and passing certificates will be soon issued by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board. Candidates have to collect the same from their college or institute.
In Gujarat, so far the class 10 result for science was declared on May 9 for the academic session 2018-2019. Last year, the Gujarat 12th Arts Result 2019 and Gujarat 12th Commerce Result 2019 were declared on May 31, while Gujarat 12th Science Result 2019 was announced on May 10.
