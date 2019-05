GSEB HSC Result 2019: Gujarat Board 12th Result for Science, CET Declared at gseb.org; Check Score Here

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB), which conducts the exam each year, announced the result of GSEB 12th Science Result 2019 today. The GSHSEB will publish the Gujarat Class 12 Board Result 2019 for Science Stream on its official website gseb.org . The GSEB officially conducts the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSC) Class 12 exams during the month of March.Students can check your GSEB HSC Result 2019 on the official page. For the academic year 2018-19, the Gujarat Class 12 final exams 2019 commenced on the March 7 and continue up to March 23, 2019. Approximately 17 lakhs students appeared for the exam this year, out of which 6 lakhs took the science exam across 1,548 exam centres. Candidates can also check their 2019 GSEB HSC Result and download the scorecard from these websites also examresults.net/Gujarat indiaresults.com and results.gov.in 1. Go to the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board official website - gseb.org 2. Click on the link that says ‘GSEB HSC Result 2019’ at the homepage.3. Now, click on ‘Gujarat HSC Science result 2019’ stream or as applicable4. In the login window, enter the required details like date of birth and roll number5. Click on the ‘Submit’ button in view your GSEB 12th Science Result 2019’6. The Gujarat 12th Science result 2019 will be displayed on the screen.7. Download and also take a print out of the same for future reference.Last year, 72.99% of students were cleared passed in the Gujarat board examination.