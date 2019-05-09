English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
GSEB HSC Result 2019: Gujarat Board Released 12th Science Results at gseb.org; How to Check
Gujarat Board 12th result 2019 will be released by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board for Science stream today on its official at website gseb.org.
Image for representation.
GSEB HSC Result 2019 | Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board or GSHSEB has declared the result of Gujarat 12th Board examination for Science stream today. The Gujarat Board will release the results on its official website gseb.org. Though the results were to be announced by 8 am, the Gujarat board has declared it early. The Gujarat Board conducted the exam from March 7 to 16, 2019.
Gujarat Board will release the result for Class 12 Science, Commerce and Arts stream separately.
How to Check your GSEB HSC Result 2019:
1. Go to the official website - gseb.org.
2. Click on the link that says ‘result’ in the bottom.
3. Now, click on ‘HSC Science result 2019
4. Enter the required details in the login window.
5. Click on the ‘Submit’ button.
6. The result will be displayed on the screen.
7. Download or take a print out of the same for future reference.
Last year, 72.99% of students have cleared the Gujarat board examination. GSEB 12th result 2019 for Commerce and Arts stream will be released by the last week of May 2019.
| Edited by: Anu Parthiban
