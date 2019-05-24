Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

GSEB HSC Result 2019: Gujarat Board to Declare Class 12 Results for Arts, Commerce Tomorrow at 8am at gseb.org

The GSEB 12th Arts Result 2019, and GSEB 12th Commerce Result 2019 will be released by the Gujarat Board on its official website at gseb.org

Trending Desk

Updated:May 24, 2019, 12:53 PM IST
(Image: News18.com)
GSEB HSC Result 2019 Tomorrow | In Gujarat state, the Gujarat Board Result 2019, Gujarat 12th Results for Arts and Commerce will be announced tomorrow. The GSEB HSC Result, GSEB 12th Arts Result, GSEB 12th Commerce Result, Gujarat 12th Arts Result, Gujarat 12th Commerce Result will be announced by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board on its official website gseb.org. The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board or GSHSEB has been successfully conducted by the board examination for the current academic session 2018-2019. The Gujarat board has already announced the Gujarat 12th Science Result, GSEB HSC Science Result 2019 on May 9.

Candidates can check the GSEB HSC Commerce Result 2019 and GSEB HSC Arts Result 2019 at GSHSEB’s official website and other alternative portals too: examresults.net indiaresults.com

GSEB HSC Result 2019: Know steps for getting your Gujarat 12th Commerce Result 2019, Gujarat 12th Arts Result 2019 scores

Step 1- Visit the GSHSEB’s official website - gseb.org.
Step 2- Click on GSEB HSC Result 2019 tab
Step 3- Select your stream/subject - GSEB HSC Commerce Result 2019and GSEB HSC Arts Result 2019
Step 4- Then, enter the required details and click the submit button
Step 5- Click on the ‘Submit’ button.
Step 6-Your GSEB HSC Result will be displayed on the screen
Step 7- Download or take a printout also

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board also called as GSHSEB conducted the general class 12 board examination from March 7 to March 23, this year.
While, the board exam for science students was held from March 7 to March 16, 2019. This year, nearly 17 lakhs test takers took the class 12 board examination. For the previous year, the GSEB HSC arts & commerce results were out on May 31 and the GSEB HSC science was announced on May 31.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
