GSEB HSC Result 2020: Gujarat 12th Commerce, Arts Result Released at .gseb.org

GSEB HSC Result 2020 | The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has declared the Gujarat Board Class 12 Result 2020 for commerce and arts streams. The GSEB 12th Commerce Result 2020 and GSEB 12th Arts Result 2020 were put out by the examination board on their official website gseb.org. Students can check their Gujarat HSC Result 2020 by logging in using their roll number.

Details like pass percentage, toppers and other statistics would be released by the Gujarat Board at around 8 am.







Last month, the Gujarat examination board had announced the result for the science stream.







Due to heavy traffic, the official website on occasions takes time to load, if students come across such a situation they can simply check Gujarat Board 12th Commerce Result 2020, Gujarat Board 12th Science Result 2020 on these websites - examresults.net and indiaresults.com.







The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board conducted the Gujarat class 12 examination from March 5 - 16. Close to six lakh students sat for the board exams.







On June 9, the GSEB announced the results for class 10 students. The Gujarat SSC Result 2020 passing percentage was 60.64%. With 94.66% Surat topped among the districts, followed by Ahmedabad (64.69%) and Rajkot (64.08%). More than 1,600 students scored 90% and above.







GSEB HSC Result 2020: Here how students can check their Gujarat 12th Commerce, Arts Results 2020

Step 1: On the search bar, type www.gseb.org







Step 2: Now, you will find ‘Gujarat Board Result 2020’ active link







Step 3: All you need to do is right click on it







Step 4: Click on the drop down and select GSEB HSC Commerce Result 2020, Gujarat Board 12th Arts Result 2020







Step 5: Enter the six digit roll number and date of birth in DD/MM/YYYY format







Step 6: Gujarat HSC Result 2020 for the selected stream will appear







Last year, the board released the Gujarat Board Result for commerce and arts stream on May 25. The combined pass percentage was 73.27%.