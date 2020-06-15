GSEB HSC Result 2020: Gujarat Board Class 12 Arts and Commerce Scores to be Released Today at gseb.org

Gujarat GSEB 12th Result 2020 | The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will release the GSEB HSC Result 2020 for the class 12 Arts and Commerce students today. The Gujarat Board Commerce and Arts HSC results will be declared on its official website of the GSEB at gseb.org. Last time, the Gujarat Board had released the results for science students ahead of time, which is why students must be prepared or the announcement with their class 12 admit cards ready.

Approximately 6 lakh students, who had sat for the GSEB HSC exam, are waiting for the results to be declared. Last year, around four lakh students sat for the GSEB HSC exam. The girls pass percentage was 74.90 per cent while that of boys was 74 per cent.

GSEB 12th Result 2020: How to Check

Step 1. Log onto the official website at gseb.org.



Step 2. Look for the link which says GSEB HSC result.



Step 3. Click on the link and fill in all the details to get your GSEB HSC Result 2020.



Step 4. Your HSC result will open in a separate dialogue box



Step 5. Download the hard copy for future reference

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (abbreviated as GSEB) is the governmental body, which is responsible for academic administration in the state of Gujarat and has its jurisdiction over the state’s secondary and higher secondary education. It was formed on the basis of ’The Gujarat Secondary Education Act 1972’. The board supervises, organises, controls, regulates and looks after the matters associated with school education in the state of Gujarat.