GSEB HSC Result 2020: Gujarat Board to Release 12th Results Tomorrow at gseb.org; When and Where to Check

GSEB HSC Result 2020 | The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will announce the GSEB HSC Result 2020 for the class 12 students tomorrow (June 15, Monday) at 8am. The Gujarat Board will release the GSEB commerce results on its official website at gseb.org. The Gujarat Board students are advised to keep their admit cards ready today itself as the GSEB HSC Commerce results will be declared tomorrow early in the morning.

This year, the Gujarat Class 12 board exams were held from March 5 to March 16 and the Gujarat HSC Science exams were conducted by the board from March 5 to March 21. A total of approximately 6 lakhs students appeared for the Gujarat Board HSC examinations. Meanwhile, the GSEB SSC exams were conducted from March 5 to March 17.

GSEB 12th HSC Result 2020: How to Check



Step 1. Log onto the official website at gseb.org.

Step 2. Look for the link which says GSEB SSC result.

Step 3. Click on the link and fill in all the details to get your GSEB SSC Result 2020.

Step 4. Your SSC result will open in a separate dialogue box

Step 5. Download the hard copy for future reference

Last year, the Gujarat Board recorded a passing percentage of 71% (Science), and 73.27% (Commerce and Arts) with girls outperforming the boys yet again.