GSEB HSC Result 2020 Live Updates: Gujarat Board 12th Arts and Commerce Results Declared at gseb.org

Jun 15, 2020 6:13 am (IST)

How to Check Result | To check the GSEB HSC Arts and Commerce Result, Gujarat Board 12th students must follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1. Log onto the official website at gseb.org.

Step 2. Look for the link which says GSEB HSC result.

Step 3. Click on the link and fill in all the details to get your GSEB HSC result 2020.

Step 4. The Gujarat Board class 12 result will appear on the screen

Step 5. Download your result and take a print-out of it or save the soft-copy.