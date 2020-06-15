 GSEB HSC Result 2020 Live Updates: Gujarat Board 12th Arts and Commerce Results Declared at gseb.org - News18

GSEB HSC Result 2020 Live Updates: Gujarat Board 12th Arts and Commerce Results Declared at gseb.org

News18.com | June 15, 2020, 6:36 AM IST
Event Highlights

Gujarat HSC Result 2020 Live Updates | After a delay of months, the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board announced the GSEB HSC Arts and Commerce results today (June 15th). The Gujarat 12th Arts and Commerce Result 2020 was released by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) online on its official website at gseb.org early in the morning. The notification available on the official website of the Gujarat Board mentions that the students who appeared for the class 12 board exam held in March can access their results on the official website after the announcement.

To check the HSC result, students must keep their hall tickets ready for quick reference. Follow live updates for GSEB HSC result 2020 here.
Jun 15, 2020 6:36 am (IST)

GSEB Class12th Result | Details like pass percentage, toppers and other statistics would be released by the board at 8 am. The passing criteria for GSEB 12th is 33 per cent marks. Students have to score 33 per cent marks in aggregate and also individually in all subjects. Those who fail to clear the exam can appear for the supplementary or improvement examinations.

Jun 15, 2020 6:27 am (IST)

GSEB HSC Results Announced | The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has declared the result for class 12 arts and commerce stream. The Gujarat 12th Arts and Commerce Result 2020 released by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board online on its official website at <a href="http://gseb.org" target="_blank">gseb.org</a>.

Jun 15, 2020 6:13 am (IST)

How to Check Result | To check the GSEB HSC Arts and Commerce Result, Gujarat Board 12th students must follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1. Log onto the official website at gseb.org.

Step 2. Look for the link which says GSEB HSC result.

Step 3. Click on the link and fill in all the details to get your GSEB HSC result 2020.

Step 4. The Gujarat Board class 12 result will appear on the screen

Step 5. Download your result and take a print-out of it or save the soft-copy.

Jun 15, 2020 6:08 am (IST)

GSEB HSC Results 2020 Announcement | The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board will announce the GSEB HSC Arts and Commerce results today at 8am. The Gujarat 12th Arts and Commerce Result 2020 will be released by the GSEB online on its official website at gseb.org.

Jun 14, 2020 11:30 pm (IST)

Approximately 6 lakh students, who had appeared for the exams in March, await their Gujarat Board Commerce and Arts HSC results, which will be released on the official website of the GSEB at gseb.org.

Jun 14, 2020 11:29 pm (IST)

GSEB HSC Arts and Commerce Result 2020 | The GSEB HSC Result 2020 for class 12 Arts and Commerce students will be declared by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board. 

Representative Image (Photo: News18.com)

On May 16, the Gujarat Board had released the GSEB HSC Science results. The examinations for Gujarat HSC Arts and Commerce were conducted between March 5 to 16 and Science was stretched till March 21, but the announcement of results was delayed due to the nationwide coronavirus-induced lockdown imposed after March 24.

GSEB HSC Result 2020: How to Check


To check the GSEB HSC Arts and Commerce Result, Gujarat Board 12th students must follow the steps laid down below:

    Step 1. Log onto the GSEB official website at gseb.org.

    Step 2. Look for the link which says GSEB HSC result.

    Step 3. Click on the link and fill in all the details to get your GSEB HSC result 2020.

    Step 4. The Gujarat Board class 12 result will appear on the screen

    Step 5. Download your result and take a print-out of it or save the soft-copy.

The Gujarat Board or the GSEB would notify the dates for distribution of mark sheets, certificates and revaluation and re-verification to the HSC Arts and Commerce students later, it said. The GSEB is a governmental body which is responsible for the academic administration in Gujarat.

