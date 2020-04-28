Take the pledge to vote

INDIA

1-min read

GSEB Releases Provisional Answer Key for Class 12 Science Subjects, Check Online at gseb.org

All the candidates who sat for GSEB Class 12 Science examinations can check the tentative answer key on the official website at gseb.org.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 28, 2020, 6:01 PM IST
GSEB Releases Provisional Answer Key for Class 12 Science Subjects, Check Online at gseb.org
Representative image.

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has released the provisional answer key of Class 12 Science board examinations on Tuesday, April 28. All the candidates who sat for GSEB Class 12 Science examinations can check the tentative answer key on the official website at gseb.org.

Steps to access the GSEB Class 12 Science provisional answer key

Step 1: Visit the official website at gseb.org

Step 2: Click on the option ‘Board Website’

Step 3: Under the News Highlights section, click on ‘All’

Step 4: Select the option ‘HSC Science Examination March 2020 Provisional Answer Key’

Step 5: You will be directed to a new page

Step 6: The PDF will show answer keys of all Science subjects including Maths, Chemistry, Physics and Biology.

Students can also access the provisional answer key using the direct link.

As per various reports, Ashwani Kumar, the secretary to the Gujarat Chief Minister, stated that the state board has started checking the examination answer sheets since April 16. The evaluation is expected to be completed soon and results for both SSC and HSC will be declared in May 2020.

The state government has also declared that all schools and colleges will be shut from April 15 to May 15 due to the ongoing coronavirus lockdown. The students from Class 1 to Class 9 and Class 11 will be promoted to the next class without conducting the annual exams.

