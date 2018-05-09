GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
GSEB Result 2018: Check Gujarat Board Result Tomorrow 9am at gseb.org

The Gujarat Board has released a notification online confirming that GSEB Result 2018 results will be made available on May 10, 2018 at 9am.

Updated:May 9, 2018, 11:14 AM IST
Image for representation. (PTI Photo)
GUJCET 2018 Result will be declared tomorrow i.e. 10th May 2018 at 9am by the C (GSEB) on its official website gseb.org, along with the result of GSEB Class 12th Science Stream.

The Gujarat Board has released a notification online confirming that GUJCET 2018 Results will be made available on 10th May 2018 at 9am. Candidates can read the official GUJCET 2018 Result notification at the url mentioned below:

http://gseb.org/Akhbar%20Yadi%20Science%20Result.pdf

GSEB had organized the Gujarat Common Entrance Test 2018 on 23rd April 2018 at 34 exam centres across the state of Gujarat for candidates seeking admissions to various Degree Engineering and Diploma/Degree Pharmacy programmes in the institutions and colleges of the state.

Candidates who had appeared for GUJCET 2018 must keep a close tab on the official website tomorrow as the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) is known to declare results as early as 7am every year.

