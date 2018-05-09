English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
GSEB Result 2018: Check Gujarat Board Result Tomorrow 9am at gseb.org
The Gujarat Board has released a notification online confirming that GSEB Result 2018 results will be made available on May 10, 2018 at 9am.
Image for representation. (PTI Photo)
GUJCET 2018 Result will be declared tomorrow i.e. 10th May 2018 at 9am by the C (GSEB) on its official website gseb.org, along with the result of GSEB Class 12th Science Stream.
The Gujarat Board has released a notification online confirming that GUJCET 2018 Results will be made available on 10th May 2018 at 9am. Candidates can read the official GUJCET 2018 Result notification at the url mentioned below:
http://gseb.org/Akhbar%20Yadi%20Science%20Result.pdf
GSEB had organized the Gujarat Common Entrance Test 2018 on 23rd April 2018 at 34 exam centres across the state of Gujarat for candidates seeking admissions to various Degree Engineering and Diploma/Degree Pharmacy programmes in the institutions and colleges of the state.
Candidates who had appeared for GUJCET 2018 must keep a close tab on the official website tomorrow as the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) is known to declare results as early as 7am every year.
Also Watch
The Gujarat Board has released a notification online confirming that GUJCET 2018 Results will be made available on 10th May 2018 at 9am. Candidates can read the official GUJCET 2018 Result notification at the url mentioned below:
http://gseb.org/Akhbar%20Yadi%20Science%20Result.pdf
GSEB had organized the Gujarat Common Entrance Test 2018 on 23rd April 2018 at 34 exam centres across the state of Gujarat for candidates seeking admissions to various Degree Engineering and Diploma/Degree Pharmacy programmes in the institutions and colleges of the state.
Candidates who had appeared for GUJCET 2018 must keep a close tab on the official website tomorrow as the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) is known to declare results as early as 7am every year.
Also Watch
-
Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
-
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
-
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
Sonam Kappor-Anand Ahuja Sangeet Ceremony: Stars Simmer In White And Gold
-
Monday 07 May , 2018
Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
-
Monday 07 May , 2018
Watch: Rebels And Indian Troops Clash In Srinagar
Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
Tuesday 08 May , 2018 After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
Tuesday 08 May , 2018 Sonam Kappor-Anand Ahuja Sangeet Ceremony: Stars Simmer In White And Gold
Monday 07 May , 2018 Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
Monday 07 May , 2018 Watch: Rebels And Indian Troops Clash In Srinagar
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Nokia 6 (2018) 4GB RAM Variant Now Listed on Amazon With May 13 Availability
- Only Kohli & Bhuvi Seem Certainties Across All Formats in Team India
- Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja Reception: Just 15 'Jhakaas' Moments From That Big Fat Bollywood Wedding
- Tata Nexon Sunroof Accessory Now Available at Rs 16,053
- Decoding Success of Avengers: Infinity War in India and Why it Could Be a Threat to Bollywood