English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
GSEB Result 2018 Live: Gujarat Board Result Declared, Class 12 Science Result at gseb.org. Rajkot Tops District
The GSEB Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board released the GSEB HSC Result 2018 on its official website gseb.org, along with the result of GSEB Class 12th Science Result 2018 and GUJCET Result 2018.
(Image: News18.com)
The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board declared the GSEB Class 12 Results 2018, Gujarat Class 12 Science Result 2018 or GUJCET 2018 Result today 10th May at 9 am. The GSEB Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board will release the GSEB HSC Result 2018 on its official website www.gseb.org, along with the result of GSEB Class 12th Science Stream and GUJCET Result 2018.
The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board officially conducted the Gujarat Class 12 HSC exams 2018 during the month of March. Students can check their GSEB Class 12 Results 2018 or Gujarat HSC Result 2018 and GSEB HSC 12 Science Result 2018 on these websites as well examresults.net or gujarat.indiaresults.com
Merit List:
Overall Students 1.34 lakhs
Passed - 98067
Boys: 71%
Girls: 74.9%
Top scoring district: Rajkot
Sixth scoring district: Chota Udaipur
English medium: 75.78%
Steps students need to follow to check GSEB 12 HSC results 2018: How to check online:
Step 1: Visit the official website Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board GSEB gseb.org
Step 2: Look for the link which says GSEB HSC Result 2018 or GSEB Class 12 Results 2018
Step 3: Click on the result tab which says GSEB HSC SCIENCE Result 2018 / GUJCET RESULT 2018
Step 3: In the new window, enter registration number/ roll number
Step 4: Results will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.
The Gujarat Board has released a notification online confirming that GUJCET 2018 Results will be made available on 10th May 2018 at 9am.
The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board GSEB had organised the Gujarat Common Entrance Test 2018 on 23rd April 2018 at 34 exam centres across the state of Gujarat for candidates seeking admissions to various Degree Engineering and Diploma/Degree Pharmacy programmes in the institutions and colleges of the state.
Candidates who had appeared for GUJCET 2018 must keep a close tab on the official website today as the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) is known to declare results as early as 7 am every year.
Also Watch
The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board officially conducted the Gujarat Class 12 HSC exams 2018 during the month of March. Students can check their GSEB Class 12 Results 2018 or Gujarat HSC Result 2018 and GSEB HSC 12 Science Result 2018 on these websites as well examresults.net or gujarat.indiaresults.com
Merit List:
Overall Students 1.34 lakhs
Passed - 98067
Boys: 71%
Girls: 74.9%
Top scoring district: Rajkot
Sixth scoring district: Chota Udaipur
English medium: 75.78%
Steps students need to follow to check GSEB 12 HSC results 2018: How to check online:
Step 1: Visit the official website Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board GSEB gseb.org
Step 2: Look for the link which says GSEB HSC Result 2018 or GSEB Class 12 Results 2018
Step 3: Click on the result tab which says GSEB HSC SCIENCE Result 2018 / GUJCET RESULT 2018
Step 3: In the new window, enter registration number/ roll number
Step 4: Results will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.
The Gujarat Board has released a notification online confirming that GUJCET 2018 Results will be made available on 10th May 2018 at 9am.
The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board GSEB had organised the Gujarat Common Entrance Test 2018 on 23rd April 2018 at 34 exam centres across the state of Gujarat for candidates seeking admissions to various Degree Engineering and Diploma/Degree Pharmacy programmes in the institutions and colleges of the state.
Candidates who had appeared for GUJCET 2018 must keep a close tab on the official website today as the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) is known to declare results as early as 7 am every year.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Puja Menon
-
Rolls-Royce launches its first-ever SUV
-
Wednesday 09 May , 2018
Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
-
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
-
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
Sonam Kappor-Anand Ahuja Sangeet Ceremony: Stars Simmer In White And Gold
-
Monday 07 May , 2018
Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
Rolls-Royce launches its first-ever SUV
Wednesday 09 May , 2018 Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
Tuesday 08 May , 2018 After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
Tuesday 08 May , 2018 Sonam Kappor-Anand Ahuja Sangeet Ceremony: Stars Simmer In White And Gold
Monday 07 May , 2018 Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV Officially Unveiled, Named After Largest Diamond Ever [Video]
- New Ford EcoSport Titanium S Leaked Before Launch, To Bring Back EcoBoost Engine – See Pics
- Oppo F7 Available For Rs 1000 During Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale
- Ishan Kishan Thanks Seniors for License to Kill Against KKR
- Shah Rukh Khan Apologises to KKR Fans After Thrashing Against Mumbai at Eden