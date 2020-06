GSEB SSC 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Gujarat Board Announces Class 10 Results at gesb.org; 60.64% Students Pass

A student should at least secure a D grade in each subject to clear the exams. If a student fails to do so and gets E in any subject, he/she can appear for the supplementary examinations. However, with the coronavirus crisis there has been no clarity over the dates for the latter.

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (abbreviated as GSEB) is the governmental body, which is responsible for academic administration in the state of Gujarat and has its jurisdiction over the state’s secondary and higher secondary education. It was formed on the basis of ’The Gujarat Secondary Education Act 1972’. The board supervises, organises, controls, regulates and looks after the matters associated with school education in the state of Gujarat.

60.64% Students Passed | The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) declared the GSEB 10th result 2020 results today morning. The overall pass percentage is 60.64 per cent this year which is less than last year. The topper of the Class 10 exam has secured 94.66 per cent in the state. A total of 10.83 lakh candidates have appeared for the examination out of which 8.40 lakh (regular) and 2.25 lakh (repeaters).

GSEB 10th Result 2020 Live Updates: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) announced the GSEB 10th result 2020 results or the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) for Class 10 students today. The class 10 Gujarat Board results for SSC students declared by the GSEB on its official website at gseb.org . A total of 10.83 lakh candidates appeared for the examination out of which 8.40 lakh were (regular) and 2.25 lakh (repeaters).Overall 60.64 per cent students have cleared the GSEB SSC 2020 board exams. Girls have outperformed boys. Out of 4,49,844 students who have appeared in board exams, 66.02 per cent girls have cleared the exams and topped the charts while 56.53 boys per cent have cleared the board exams.

GSEB 10th Result 2020: How to Check



Of the total schools, 291 schools have recorded a 100 per cent result, which means, all the students of the schools have passed their GSEB SSC 2020 exams. 1,671 students in the state have got A- 1 grade.Among the districts, Surat has topped with 74.66 per cent result.The Gujarat Board, the primary function of which is to prepare academic programmes and organise examination for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC), maintains that a student is required to score at least a D grade in each subject and overall in order to pass the SSC examination. If a student scores an E grade, he/she will have to appear for the supplementary exams.Step 1. Log onto the official website at gseb.org Step 2. Look for the link which says GSEB SSC result.Step 3. Click on the link and fill in all the details to get your GSEB SSC Result 2020.Step 4. Your SSC result will open in a separate dialogue boxStep 5. Download the hard copy for future referenceIf the website is down or slow, students can check their results by sending an SMS in this format —— toLast year, the pass percentage of SSC exam was 66.97 percent as girls outperformed boys with 72.64 percent. The pass percentage among boys was 62.83 percent.