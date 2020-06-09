GSEB SSC 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Gujarat Board Announces Class 10 Results at gesb.org; 60.64% Students Pass

Event Highlights
Overall 60.64 per cent students have cleared the GSEB SSC 2020 board exams. Girls have outperformed boys. Out of 4,49,844 students who have appeared in board exams, 66.02 per cent girls have cleared the exams and topped the charts while 56.53 boys per cent have cleared the board exams.
GSEB SSC Result 2020 Announced | The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) announced the GSEB SSC Result 2020 for the class 10 students today. Read all details here
60.64% Students Passed | The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) declared the GSEB 10th result 2020 results today morning. The overall pass percentage is 60.64 per cent this year which is less than last year. The topper of the Class 10 exam has secured 94.66 per cent in the state. A total of 10.83 lakh candidates have appeared for the examination out of which 8.40 lakh (regular) and 2.25 lakh (repeaters).
Supplementary Exam Dates | Students who could not qualify the Gujarat Board class 10th exam will be given an opportunity to appear for its supplementary exam. The board will announce the dates of supplementary exam soon after the coronavirus situation normalises in Gujarat, one of the states worst-affected by the pandemic.
Check Result at GSEB Official Website | With the declaration of the GSEB 10th results, the Gujarat Board ended the anxious wait of approximately 11 lakh students, who had appeared for the SSC exams this year. The result can be checked on board's official website at gseb.org
When Students Can Get Marksheet | The students can get marksheet, once schools get open after coronavirus-induced lockdown lifted. The Gujarat Board SSC results are now available at the GSEB's official website at gseb.org.
Details to be Announced Soon | The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) today announced the GSEB 10th result 2020 results or the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) for Class 10 students. The pass percentage, toppers, topper marks and other details would be made available by the Board soon.
The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (abbreviated as GSEB) is the governmental body, which is responsible for academic administration in the state of Gujarat and has its jurisdiction over the state’s secondary and higher secondary education. It was formed on the basis of ’The Gujarat Secondary Education Act 1972’. The board supervises, organises, controls, regulates and looks after the matters associated with school education in the state of Gujarat.
Check Result on Official Website | The Gujarat Board SSC results are now available at the GSEB's official website at gseb.org.
(Image: News18.com)
Of the total schools, 291 schools have recorded a 100 per cent result, which means, all the students of the schools have passed their GSEB SSC 2020 exams. 1,671 students in the state have got A- 1 grade.
Among the districts, Surat has topped with 74.66 per cent result.
The Gujarat Board, the primary function of which is to prepare academic programmes and organise examination for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC), maintains that a student is required to score at least a D grade in each subject and overall in order to pass the SSC examination. If a student scores an E grade, he/she will have to appear for the supplementary exams.
How to check result via SMS
If the website is down or slow, students can check their results by sending an SMS in this format — SSC SEAT NUMBER — to 56263.
Last year, the pass percentage of SSC exam was 66.97 percent as girls outperformed boys with 72.64 percent. The pass percentage among boys was 62.83 percent.
