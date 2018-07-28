GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
GSEB SSC HSC Supplementary Result 2018 to be Declared Offline in Schools, Read Notification Here

The Supplementary Examinations were conducted earlier this month by GSEB for the students who could not clear all subjects in the first attempt.

Updated:July 28, 2018, 10:37 AM IST
GSEB SSC HSC Supplementary Result 2018 to be Declared Offline in Schools, Read Notification Here
Screen grab of the official website of GSEB.
GSEB SSC HSC Supplementary Result 2018 notification has been released by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, Gandhinagar on its official website -gseb.org; as per which, the supplementary exam result will be made available in the schools/institutions in the offline mode. The results would not be made available on the official website and students are required to visit their respective institutions or schools to get their results today.

Candidates can visit the official website and read the detailed notification about GSEB SSC HSC Supplementary Result 2018 at the below mentioned url:

http://203.77.200.35/press%20note%20for%20Result.pdf
The main examinations for the class 10th and 12th were held in the month of March 2018 conducted by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary education Board and results for the same were declared in May 2018. The Supplementary Examinations were conducted earlier this month by GSEB for the students who could not clear all subjects in the first attempt.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
