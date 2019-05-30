Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

GSHSEB 9th, 11th Retest Schedule: Gujarat Board Class 9, 11 Retest Dates Announced at gseb.org

Gujarat Class 9, class 11 retest schedule has been announced by Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board on the website gseb.org

Trending Desk

Updated:May 30, 2019, 2:45 PM IST
GSHSEB 9th, 11th Retest Schedule: Gujarat Board Class 9, 11 Retest Dates Announced at gseb.org
Gujarat class 9, 11 Retest Schedule| The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has finalized the schedule for compartment examinations for class 9 and 11, for the academic session 2018-2019. The restest schedule for GSEB Class9 and class 11 has been released by the Gujarat Board at gseb.org.

The state Education Minister, Bhupender Singh has approved the decision over Gujarat Compartment Examinations 2019 keeping in mind the well-being of students as their academic year will get saved. By June 10, the re-test of class 9 and 11 students who failed in their Gujarat Board examinations will take place. This is decided by the Gujarat Education Board. The Gujarat Board Result 2019, Gujarat 9th result 2019, Gujarat 11th Result 2019 will be announced by June 15, as per the official notification.

According to a report of online portal Patrika, the Gujarat examinations authority GSHSEB has directed all the state education officers to communicate the exam date, i.e. latest by June 10 and result schedule of GSHEB retest for class 9 and 11 examinations.

In previous years, a process for re-examination for class 9 students enrolled from Gujarat was not practised. From this year, the problem faced by students in securing admission was recognized by the teachers association and they pitched it to the government authorities.
