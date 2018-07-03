GSRTC Recruitment 2018: 167 Posts, Apply Before July 31

GSRTC Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 167 vacancies for the various posts has begun on the official website of Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC), Gujarat - gsrtc.in. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 31st July 2018 by following the below mentioned instructions:for GSRTC Recruitment 2018 Posts?Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://ojas.gujarat.gov.in/Step 2 – Register yourself firstStep 3 – Click on ‘Online Application’ on the home pageStep 4 – Select the ‘Relevant Advertisement’ from the drop down listStep 5 – Click on ‘Apply’ for relevant postsStep 6 – Login with required credentialsStep 7 – Fill the application form and complete the application processStep 8 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out of the form for future reference- https://ojas.gujarat.gov.in/AdvtList.aspx?type=lCxUjNjnTp8%3dGSRTC Recruitment 2018 -Total Posts: 167Traffic Inspector - 22Traffic Controller - 65Store Keeper - 9Senior Assistant - 3Sr Accountant/ Inspector of Accounts - 6Security Assistant - 8Junior Assistant - 29Junior Accountant - 15Assistant Traffic Superintendent - 1Assistant Security Inspector - 9Traffic Inspector – The applicant must possess a Degree from a recognized university.Traffic Controller - The applicant must be class 12th passed.Store Keeper - The applicant must possess a Diploma.Senior Assistant - The applicant must possess a Degree from a recognized university.Sr. Accountant/ Inspector of Accounts - The applicant must possess a Degree from a recognized university.Security Assistant - The applicant must possess a Degree from a recognized university.Junior Assistant - The applicant must possess a Degree from a recognized university.Junior Accountant - The applicant must possess a Degree from a recognized university.Assistant Traffic Superintendent - The applicant must possess a Degree from a recognized university.Assistant Security Inspector - The applicant must possess a Degree from a recognized university.Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and pay matrix:https://gsrtc.in/site/recruitment.htmlThe selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Examination.