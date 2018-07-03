GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

GSRTC Recruitment 2018: 167 Posts, Apply Before July 31

GSRTC Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 167 vacancies for the various posts has begun on the official website of Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC), Gujarat - gsrtc.in.

Contributor Content

Updated:July 3, 2018, 3:13 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
GSRTC Recruitment 2018: 167 Posts, Apply Before July 31
(Image: News18.com)
GSRTC Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 167 vacancies for the various posts has begun on the official website of Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC), Gujarat - gsrtc.in. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 31st July 2018 by following the below mentioned instructions:

How to apply for GSRTC Recruitment 2018 Posts?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://ojas.gujarat.gov.in/
Step 2 – Register yourself first
Step 3 – Click on ‘Online Application’ on the home page
Step 4 – Select the ‘Relevant Advertisement’ from the drop down list
Step 5 – Click on ‘Apply’ for relevant posts
Step 6 – Login with required credentials
Step 7 – Fill the application form and complete the application process
Step 8 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out of the form for future reference

Direct Link - https://ojas.gujarat.gov.in/AdvtList.aspx?type=lCxUjNjnTp8%3d

GSRTC Recruitment 2018 -

Vacancy Details:

Total Posts: 167
Traffic Inspector - 22
Traffic Controller - 65
Store Keeper - 9
Senior Assistant - 3
Sr Accountant/ Inspector of Accounts - 6
Security Assistant - 8
Junior Assistant - 29
Junior Accountant - 15
Assistant Traffic Superintendent - 1
Assistant Security Inspector - 9

Eligibility Criteria:

Traffic Inspector – The applicant must possess a Degree from a recognized university.
Traffic Controller - The applicant must be class 12th passed.
Store Keeper - The applicant must possess a Diploma.
Senior Assistant - The applicant must possess a Degree from a recognized university.
Sr. Accountant/ Inspector of Accounts - The applicant must possess a Degree from a recognized university.
Security Assistant - The applicant must possess a Degree from a recognized university.
Junior Assistant - The applicant must possess a Degree from a recognized university.
Junior Accountant - The applicant must possess a Degree from a recognized university.
Assistant Traffic Superintendent - The applicant must possess a Degree from a recognized university.
Assistant Security Inspector - The applicant must possess a Degree from a recognized university.

Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and pay matrix:
https://gsrtc.in/site/recruitment.html

Selection Process:

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Examination.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery