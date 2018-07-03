English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
GSRTC Recruitment 2018: 167 Posts, Apply Before July 31
GSRTC Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 167 vacancies for the various posts has begun on the official website of Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC), Gujarat - gsrtc.in.
(Image: News18.com)
GSRTC Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 167 vacancies for the various posts has begun on the official website of Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC), Gujarat - gsrtc.in. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 31st July 2018 by following the below mentioned instructions:
How to apply for GSRTC Recruitment 2018 Posts?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://ojas.gujarat.gov.in/
Step 2 – Register yourself first
Step 3 – Click on ‘Online Application’ on the home page
Step 4 – Select the ‘Relevant Advertisement’ from the drop down list
Step 5 – Click on ‘Apply’ for relevant posts
Step 6 – Login with required credentials
Step 7 – Fill the application form and complete the application process
Step 8 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out of the form for future reference
Direct Link - https://ojas.gujarat.gov.in/AdvtList.aspx?type=lCxUjNjnTp8%3d
GSRTC Recruitment 2018 -
Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 167
Traffic Inspector - 22
Traffic Controller - 65
Store Keeper - 9
Senior Assistant - 3
Sr Accountant/ Inspector of Accounts - 6
Security Assistant - 8
Junior Assistant - 29
Junior Accountant - 15
Assistant Traffic Superintendent - 1
Assistant Security Inspector - 9
Eligibility Criteria:
Traffic Inspector – The applicant must possess a Degree from a recognized university.
Traffic Controller - The applicant must be class 12th passed.
Store Keeper - The applicant must possess a Diploma.
Senior Assistant - The applicant must possess a Degree from a recognized university.
Sr. Accountant/ Inspector of Accounts - The applicant must possess a Degree from a recognized university.
Security Assistant - The applicant must possess a Degree from a recognized university.
Junior Assistant - The applicant must possess a Degree from a recognized university.
Junior Accountant - The applicant must possess a Degree from a recognized university.
Assistant Traffic Superintendent - The applicant must possess a Degree from a recognized university.
Assistant Security Inspector - The applicant must possess a Degree from a recognized university.
Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and pay matrix:
https://gsrtc.in/site/recruitment.html
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Examination.
Also Watch
How to apply for GSRTC Recruitment 2018 Posts?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://ojas.gujarat.gov.in/
Step 2 – Register yourself first
Step 3 – Click on ‘Online Application’ on the home page
Step 4 – Select the ‘Relevant Advertisement’ from the drop down list
Step 5 – Click on ‘Apply’ for relevant posts
Step 6 – Login with required credentials
Step 7 – Fill the application form and complete the application process
Step 8 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out of the form for future reference
Direct Link - https://ojas.gujarat.gov.in/AdvtList.aspx?type=lCxUjNjnTp8%3d
GSRTC Recruitment 2018 -
Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 167
Traffic Inspector - 22
Traffic Controller - 65
Store Keeper - 9
Senior Assistant - 3
Sr Accountant/ Inspector of Accounts - 6
Security Assistant - 8
Junior Assistant - 29
Junior Accountant - 15
Assistant Traffic Superintendent - 1
Assistant Security Inspector - 9
Eligibility Criteria:
Traffic Inspector – The applicant must possess a Degree from a recognized university.
Traffic Controller - The applicant must be class 12th passed.
Store Keeper - The applicant must possess a Diploma.
Senior Assistant - The applicant must possess a Degree from a recognized university.
Sr. Accountant/ Inspector of Accounts - The applicant must possess a Degree from a recognized university.
Security Assistant - The applicant must possess a Degree from a recognized university.
Junior Assistant - The applicant must possess a Degree from a recognized university.
Junior Accountant - The applicant must possess a Degree from a recognized university.
Assistant Traffic Superintendent - The applicant must possess a Degree from a recognized university.
Assistant Security Inspector - The applicant must possess a Degree from a recognized university.
Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and pay matrix:
https://gsrtc.in/site/recruitment.html
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Examination.
Also Watch
-
Road Overbridge collapses amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai
-
Monday 02 July , 2018
Afghan Sikh Parliamentary Candidate Killed in Attack
-
Monday 02 July , 2018
Post Poll Situation Will Decide the Fate of Rahul: Sitaram Yechury
-
Sunday 01 July , 2018
In Meerut's Lisari, Muslim Homes Up for Sale
-
Friday 29 June , 2018
Jobless Graduates, Pending Loans: Aftermath Of The Grand Engineering Dream
Road Overbridge collapses amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai
Monday 02 July , 2018 Afghan Sikh Parliamentary Candidate Killed in Attack
Monday 02 July , 2018 Post Poll Situation Will Decide the Fate of Rahul: Sitaram Yechury
Sunday 01 July , 2018 In Meerut's Lisari, Muslim Homes Up for Sale
Friday 29 June , 2018 Jobless Graduates, Pending Loans: Aftermath Of The Grand Engineering Dream
Live TV
Recommended For You
- HS Prannoy Stuns Lin Dan at Indonesia Open
- Ranbir Kapoor Has the Best Response to His Constant Comparisons With Ranveer Singh
- Hina Khan Gets Trolled Yet Again for Wearing ‘Inappropriate’ Outfit At Children's Event
- Smriti Irani's Hilarious Caption on Husband Zubin & Shah Rukh Khan's Photo Will Make Your Day
- This Psychic Octopus May be the 'Real' Reason Why Japan is Out of the World Cup