GST Authorities Arrest 2 for Fraudulently Availing Rs 127 Crore Refund in Haryana
Gulshan Dhingra and Sanjay Dhingra, both residents of Delhi, were arrested on October 7 under various sections of the Central Goods and Services Tax Act (CGST), 2017 for 'causing loss to exchequer by evasion of GST.
Image for representation.
New Delhi: Haryana GST authorities have arrested two persons for generating fake invoices and fraudulently availing input tax credit totalling Rs 127 crore.
The arrests were made by the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI), Gurugram Zonal Unit (GZU), Haryana.
Gulshan Dhingra and Sanjay Dhingra, both residents of Delhi, were arrested on October 7 under various sections of the Central Goods and Services Tax Act (CGST), 2017 for "causing loss to exchequer by evasion of GST", the finance ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.
The accused were sent to judicial custody till October 19 by a Gurugram court, it added.
The two individuals were found "involved in fake invoices racket having taxable value of Rs 931 crore and fraudulently passing/ availing Input Tax Credit (ITC) amounting to Rs 127 crore through a complex web chain of various entities".
According to the ministry, many entities were under the control of the two persons and they also formed separate entities in the name of their employees/ dummy persons and generated fake invoices without actual movement of goods.
The duo availed fraudulent ITC to offset their GST liability and also passed on such fraudulent ITC to further buyers who availed the same to discharge their GST liability against their outward supplies, it added.
The ministry noted that these activities were done with an ulterior motive to defraud the government exchequer. During the course of investigation, their employees/ dummy persons admitted of having no knowledge of movement of the goods concerned.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Calls From Reliance Jio to Other Mobile Networks Are no Longer Free; IUC Charges in Focus
- Anil Kapoor Shares 'Ekdum Jhakaas' Life Tip for Joaquin Phoenix's Joker
- Bigg Boss 13 Day 9 Written Updates: In an Ugly Spat, Rashami, Sidharth Hurl Taunts at Each Other
- Google Pixel 4's Controversial Face Recognition Research Has Been Put On Hold
- Sania Mirza Confirms Her Sister Anam is Marrying Mohammad Azharuddin's Son