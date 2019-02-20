LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

GST Council Defers Decision on Tax on Real Estate; Extends Deadline For Sales Returns Till February 22

Jaitley said that since certain states demanded a physical meeting for this agenda, the Council would meet again on February 24 to take a decision.

PTI

Updated:February 20, 2019, 2:30 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
GST Council Defers Decision on Tax on Real Estate; Extends Deadline For Sales Returns Till February 22
New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla and Revenue Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey during the 33rd Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council meeting at North Block in New Delhi on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)
Loading...
New Delhi: The GST Council has deferred a decision on tax rates on real estate and lottery till Sunday, and extended the deadline for businesses to file sales returns for January till Friday.

Briefing reporters after a meeting of the GST Council on Wednesday, finance minister Arun Jaitley said, because of the rush of filing of returns, the due date has been extended till February 22 for all states; and February 28 for Jammu & Kashmir.

The due date for filing summary sales return - GSTR-3B - is February 20.

With regard to goods and Services Tax (GST) rate on under-construction housing properties, Jaitley said, since certain states wanted physical meeting for this agenda, hence, the Council would meet again on February 24 to take a decision.

Today's meeting has been adjourned till Sunday, Jaitley said, adding discussion on real estate and lottery will continue.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram