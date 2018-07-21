Relief for Consumers as GST Council Reduces Tax on Household Appliances, New Rates to Kick in From July 27

The 28th meeting of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council ended with a slew of announcements on Saturday, including the exemption of 12 per cent levy on sanitary napkins.Addressing the media, interim finance minister Piyush Goyal said several key decisions were taken at the meeting keeping in mind the interest of the nation as well as the middle class and small businessmen.The products exempted from GST include deities made of stone, marble or wood, ‘rakhis’ without precious stones and sal leaves.The council reduced the tax on lithium ion batteries, vacuum cleaners, food grinders, mixers, storage water heaters, hair dryers, paint, varnishes, water coolers, perfumes, toilet sprays and cosmetics to 18% from the 28% slab.While the GST on footwear up to Rs 1,000 was reduced by 5%, that on handbags, jewellery boxes, art ware of glass and ornamental framed mirrors was lowered to 12%.Announcing that the new tax rates would be applicable from July 27, Goyal said traders with turnover up to Rs 5 crore will deposit the tax monthly but file returns just once a quarter.He added that reverse charge mechanism had been stalled till September 30, 2019. Reverse charge is a mechanism where the recipient of the goods and/or services is liable to pay GST instead of the supplier.The minister said return forms would be simplified into formats. "It will be different for composite dealers and for B2B or B2C dealers. It will be simplified into two formats — Sugaam and Sahaj," he said.The exemption limit for traders in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Himalaya and Sikkim has been increased from Rs 10 lakh to 20 lakh.In relief for transporters, the minister said "simplification is our priority". "Soon, we will link RFID tags with Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN) for transporters. This will reduce their harassment."Goyal also said that besides revenue collection, the GST council would focus on job creation and growth. He added that the council has cleared 46 amendments which will be passed in Parliament.Though the rate reductions is estimated to cost the government exchequer nearly Rs 7,000 crore, the minister said, "100 items will be impacted by today's decision. Today's revenue forgone is good for our consumers & MSME participants."Earlier, the council had revised tax rates on 29 items in January. The biggest rate rationalisation decision was taken by the council in November 2017 when over 200 items were brought in to lower tax brackets from 28%, 18%, and 12%.The next GST Council meeting will be held on August 4.