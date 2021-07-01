GST Day 2021: Arun Jaitley's Daughter Shares Video of His Historic GST Speech in Parliament; Watch

On the occasion of GST Day 2021, former Union finance minister and BJP stalwart Arun Jaitley’s daughter, Sonali Jaitley Bakhshi, tweeted a video of his father’s speech in the Central Hall of the Parliament on 30 June, 2017. She wrote: “At this time 4 years ago, my father @arunjaitley delivered one of his most important speeches in parliament. Soon after this, GST was launched as one of independent India’s most progressive reforms. What a night that was… watch! #GSTDay #4YearsOfGST".

GST Day is observed to mark the start of new indirect tax regime. Goods and Services Tax (GST) was rolled out in the intervening night of June 30 and July 1, 2017, in a ceremony held in the Central Hall of Parliament. The GST day is celebrated to commemorate commencement of “One Nation-One Market-One Tax”.

