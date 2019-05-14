Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

GST Officer Jumps to Death from 30th Floor of World Trade Centre Building in Mumbai

Initial police probe suggest that the deceased was unwell and on medication for nearly 10 months when he had suffered a severe stroke.

PTI

Updated:May 14, 2019, 5:57 PM IST
GST Officer Jumps to Death from 30th Floor of World Trade Centre Building in Mumbai
Representative image.
Mumbai: An officer of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) department jumped to his death from the 30th floor of the World Trade Centre in the Cuffe Parade area of south Mumbai, police said on Tuesday.

He was identified as Harendra Kapadia (51), a Superintendent with the GST Department in Mumbai.

The incident was reported on Monday evening. The motive behind the suicide remains unknown.

Initial police probe suggest that Kapadia was unwell and on medication for nearly 10 months when he had suffered a severe stroke. He had stopped attending office after that.
