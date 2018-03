GTU Results for Winter Session 2017 Declared at gtu.ac.in; Check Now!

GTU Results Winter session 2017 for Diploma courses (DIPL), First Semester (Regular and Remedial), Fourth Semester (Remedial) and Fifth Semester (Regular and Remedial) have been declared by the Gujarat Technological University, Ahmedabad on its official website - gtu.ac.in/. GTU had organized these examinations in December 2017, last year. Candidates who had appeared for the same can follow the instructions below and check their result now:Step 1 – Visit the official website - website http://gtu.ac.in/ Step 2 – Click on Result List or Alternate Result Link-1 or 2 from the top menu barStep 3 – Enter the name of exam or select the result you wish to checkStep 4 – Enter your Enrollment number/Seat number, captcha code and SearchStep 5 – Download the result and take a printout for further referenceDirect Link - http://result1.gtu.ac.in/ Candidates who wish to take the Re-check/Re-assess option can apply online on or before 20March 2018.Gujarat Technological University had declared the results for Bachelor of Public Health courses for first semester (remedial), Second semester (remedial), Third semester (regular and remedial), Fourth semester (remedial) yesterday. The results of BA, BE, BH, BL, BPH, DA, DIPL, DPH, FD, IC, MAM, MPH, MPM, MTM and PDDC, are also available on the official website.