1-min read

GTU Results for Winter Session 2017 Declared at gtu.ac.in; Check Now!

GTU had organized these examinations in December 2017, last year.

Contributor Content

Updated:March 16, 2018, 11:55 AM IST
Picture for representation.
GTU Results Winter session 2017 for Diploma courses (DIPL), First Semester (Regular and Remedial), Fourth Semester (Remedial) and Fifth Semester (Regular and Remedial) have been declared by the Gujarat Technological University, Ahmedabad on its official website - gtu.ac.in/. GTU had organized these examinations in December 2017, last year. Candidates who had appeared for the same can follow the instructions below and check their result now:
How to check GTU ,Winter session results 2017?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - website http://gtu.ac.in/
Step 2 – Click on Result List or Alternate Result Link-1 or 2 from the top menu bar

 

Step 3 – Enter the name of exam or select the result you wish to check

 

Step 4 – Enter your Enrollment number/Seat number, captcha code and Search

 

Step 5 – Download the result and take a printout for further reference

 

Direct Link - http://result1.gtu.ac.in/

Candidates who wish to take the Re-check/Re-assess option can apply online on or before 20th March 2018.

Gujarat Technological University had declared the results for Bachelor of Public Health courses for first semester (remedial), Second semester (remedial), Third semester (regular and remedial), Fourth semester (remedial) yesterday. The results of BA, BE, BH, BL, BPH, DA, DIPL, DPH, FD, IC, MAM, MPH, MPM, MTM and PDDC, are also available on the official website.

 

 

| Edited by: Puja Menon
