GTU Winter Session 2017 Exam Results Declared at gtu.ac.in, Check Now
The varsity has released the results of various courses for Regular and Remedial Exams that were held in the month of December 2017, last year.
Screen grab of the official website of Gujarat Technological University, Ahmedabad.
GTU Winter Session 2017 Exam Results have been declared on Thursday by the Gujarat Technological University, Ahmedabad on its official website – gtu.ac.in.
'Those students who has equivalency subjects their results will displayed with respective semesters (For BE Course Only),' read a notification on the official website.
Candidates who had appeared for the Winter Session 2017 exams can follow the instructions below and check their result now:
How to Check Results:
Step 1: Visit the official website – http://www.gtu.ac.in
Step 2: Click on Results tab
Step 3: Click on the Result link that you wish to check viz:
Result of MPH SEM 1 - Regular (DEC 2017) Exam
Result of MPH SEM 1 - Remedial (DEC 2017) Exam
Result of PDDC SEM 3 - Regular (DEC 2017) Exam
Result of PDDC SEM 3 - Remedial (DEC 2017) Exam
Result of BE SEM 3 - Regular (DEC 2017) Exam
Result of BE SEM 3 - Remedial (DEC 2017) Exam
Result of MBA SEM 2 - Remedial (DEC 2017) Exam
Result of BBA(AM) SEM 6 - Remedial (DEC 2017) Exam
Result of MBA(AM) SEM 7 - Regular (DEC 2017) Exam
Result of MBA(AM) SEM 7 - Remedial (DEC 2017) Exam
Result of BA SEM 7 - Regular (DEC 2017) Exam
Step 4: Select Exam, enter Enrollment Number or Seat Number, security code and click on Search
Step 5: Download your result and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link: http://www.gtu.ac.in/result.aspx
Candidates who wish to apply for online re-check or re-assess option must apply for the same on or before 27th March 2018, however, Institutes can apply till 28th March 2018.
