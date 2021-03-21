india

Guard Burnt Alive While Trying to Douse Forest Fire in Odisha's Mayurbhanj District

Image for representation.

Image for representation.

The incident happened at the Jadnil Reserve Forest of Thakurmunda range in Karanjia forest division, they said.

A guard was burnt alive while he was trying to douse a fire in a forest near the Similipal National Park in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district on Sunday, police said. The incident happened at the Jadnil Reserve Forest of Thakurmunda range in Karanjia forest division, they said.

Jadu Mahanta (58), a contractual guard engaged by the state forest department, was caught in a fiery whirlwind while trying to do douse the fire and burnt alive, a forest officer said. A case of unnatural death has been registered at the Thakurmunda police station, police said.

The body was sent to Karanjia Sub-divisional Hospital for post-mortem, they said.

first published:March 21, 2021, 22:28 IST
