1-min read

Guard Injured After Stone Flung at Mumbai Suburban Train Hits Him on Forehead

Some unidentified people threw stones at the train, one of which hit the guard in the rear cabin.

PTI

Updated:July 27, 2019, 8:37 AM IST
File photo. (Reuters)
Mumbai: The guard of a suburban train was injured on Friday in a stone-pelting incident near Central Railway's Vashi station in neighbouring Navi Mumbai, an official said.

The incident happened at 11:52am when the CSMT-Panvel train was pulling into Vashi station, he added.

"Some unidentified people threw stones at the train, one of which hit the guard in the rear cabin. He has been hospitalised. Vashi railway police is in the process of registering a case under the IPC and Railway Act," he added.

Over the past few days, there have been several such stone-pelting incidents on the suburban network in the metropolis, the official said.

On July 16, five commuters were injured in different incidents of stone pelting, prompting CR authorities to deploy security personnel to man tracks between Dadar and Kanjurmarg stations.

On July 8, four commuters received injuries in separate stone-pelting incidents between Sion and Vikhroli stations.

Rajiv Singhal, a former member of CR's Divisional Railway Users Consultative Committee (DRUCC), alleged railway authorities were taking these incidents lightly.

"It should be dealt with an iron hand. It is about the safety of lakhs of commuters," he said.

