Guard Opens Fire After 'Suspicious Movement' Near Uri Army Camp
The area has been cordoned off and is currently being searched by the police and the army,
Visuals from Rajarwani, Uri where suspicious movement was detected around camp of Army Artillery unit last night following which a security personnel opened fire (Image : ANI).
Srinagar: A guard at an army camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri border town opened fire after noticing suspicious movement nearby, police said. Army and police personnel are checking out two men.
"During night hours Sentry of Army Artillery unit at Rajarwani Uri detected some suspicious movement around the camp and opened fire. The area has been cordoned off and is being searched jointly by the police and Army," a police spokesman said.
"Two people have been spotted in nearby Nallah who were being checked out," he added.
There was no confirmation of reports that said that the camp was under attack by militants.
