LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Guard Opens Fire After 'Suspicious Movement' Near Uri Army Camp

The area has been cordoned off and is currently being searched by the police and the army,

IANS

Updated:February 11, 2019, 9:56 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Guard Opens Fire After 'Suspicious Movement' Near Uri Army Camp
Visuals from Rajarwani, Uri where suspicious movement was detected around camp of Army Artillery unit last night following which a security personnel opened fire (Image : ANI).
Loading...
Srinagar: A guard at an army camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri border town opened fire after noticing suspicious movement nearby, police said. Army and police personnel are checking out two men.

"During night hours Sentry of Army Artillery unit at Rajarwani Uri detected some suspicious movement around the camp and opened fire. The area has been cordoned off and is being searched jointly by the police and Army," a police spokesman said.

"Two people have been spotted in nearby Nallah who were being checked out," he added.

There was no confirmation of reports that said that the camp was under attack by militants.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram