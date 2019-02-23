Guest of Honour Sushma Swaraj to Address Foreign Ministers of 40 Muslim Majority Countries in Adu Dhabi

: Minister for External Affairs Sushma Swaraj on Saturday accepted the invitation to present the Guest of Honour's address at the 46th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Abu Dhabi to be held on 1-2 March 2019."We see this invitation as the desire of the enlightened leadership of the UAE to go beyond our rapidly growing close bilateral ties and forge a true multifaceted partnership at the multilateral and international level. We also see this invitation as a welcome recognition of the presence of 185 million Muslims in India and of their contribution to its pluralistic ethos, and of India’s contribution to the Islamic world," the MEA said in its press release, accepting the invitation.The invitation to address the inaugural plenary was extended by HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Foreign Minister of the United Arab Emirates.The MEA has also said that this invitation is a milestone in India's comprehensive strategic partnership with the UAE.The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is an international organization founded in 1969, consisting of 57 member states, with a collective population of over 1.8 billion as of 2015 with 40 countries being Muslim Majority countries.