'Guidelines Won't Do, Strict Imposition Required': Amid Surging Virus Cases, SC Wants Centre to Take the Lead

Amid surging Covid-19 cases after the festive season, the Supreme Court on Friday asked the Centre to take the lead as mere guidelines wouldn't suffice without strict enforcement. The apex court said that in the wake of the second wave, more serious efforts must be taken and gatherings should be avoided.

"Eighty per cent of the people are not wearing masks, rest of them have it hanging from their jaws. Things are going from bad to worse. Tightening of implementation is required by Centre and states. The central government must also see all states are following the SOPs," the SC said.

The matter has been adjourned to Tuesday to enable Gujarat to file its report on fire incident, and Centre to bring latest SOP on record too.

Earlier, the apex court had questioned the Gujarat government over its policy of marriage celebration during the pandemic time, saying cases are rising there and situation has worsened in the state after Delhi and Maharashtra. After Delhi and Maharashtra situation in Gujarat has also worsened. What is that you are allowing marriage celebration during day time? You file affidavit on the status report on steps taken as on date, the bench had said.