Guj: 2 Kids Get Locked In Sliding Closet, Suffocate To Death

Mehsana: Two children died of suffocation after accidentally getting locked in a closet in a house in Bokarwada in Gujarat’s Mehsana district, police said on Sunday. Harshil Patel (10) and Sohan Patel (9) got locked in the sliding closet while playing on Friday afternoon and died by the time relatives could find out where they were stuck, a Visnagar taluka police station official said.

“The house where the incident took place is in a remote part of the village and was empty when the children got in, so their cries of help could not be heard by relatives who were looking for them or other passersby,” he said. After several hours of search, the children were found dead in the closet in the evening, after which a case of accidental death was registered, he added.

