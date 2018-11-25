GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Guj: 2 Lion Cubs Found Dead in Gir, Infighting Suspected

Gujarat, in September, saw the deaths of 23 lions in the Gir forest area, 17 of them dying of Canine Distemper Virus (CDV) and bacterial fever.

PTI

Updated:November 25, 2018, 7:57 PM IST
representative image of two cubs (Image: AP)
Ahmedabad: Two lion cubs were on Sunday found dead in different parts of Gir forest in Gujarat's Amreli district, a forest department official said.

Chief Conservator of Forests (Junagadh Wildlife Circle) DT Vasavada said both the cubs, found in Paniya and Savarkundla ranges of Gir forest, possibly died of infighting and the carcasses had been sent for post mortem.

In the case of the cub found dead in Paniya range, he said a male lion had been spotted by forest staff in the vicinity and it appeared to be an intruder.

Gujarat, in September, saw the deaths of 23 lions in the Gir forest area, 17 of them dying of Canine Distemper Virus (CDV) and bacterial fever.

Following the deaths, 36 lions were shifted to three rescue centres and administered vaccine.
| Edited by: Anu Parthiban
