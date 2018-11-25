English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Guj: 2 Lion Cubs Found Dead in Gir, Infighting Suspected
Gujarat, in September, saw the deaths of 23 lions in the Gir forest area, 17 of them dying of Canine Distemper Virus (CDV) and bacterial fever.
representative image of two cubs (Image: AP)
Ahmedabad: Two lion cubs were on Sunday found dead in different parts of Gir forest in Gujarat's Amreli district, a forest department official said.
Chief Conservator of Forests (Junagadh Wildlife Circle) DT Vasavada said both the cubs, found in Paniya and Savarkundla ranges of Gir forest, possibly died of infighting and the carcasses had been sent for post mortem.
In the case of the cub found dead in Paniya range, he said a male lion had been spotted by forest staff in the vicinity and it appeared to be an intruder.
Gujarat, in September, saw the deaths of 23 lions in the Gir forest area, 17 of them dying of Canine Distemper Virus (CDV) and bacterial fever.
Following the deaths, 36 lions were shifted to three rescue centres and administered vaccine.
Chief Conservator of Forests (Junagadh Wildlife Circle) DT Vasavada said both the cubs, found in Paniya and Savarkundla ranges of Gir forest, possibly died of infighting and the carcasses had been sent for post mortem.
In the case of the cub found dead in Paniya range, he said a male lion had been spotted by forest staff in the vicinity and it appeared to be an intruder.
Gujarat, in September, saw the deaths of 23 lions in the Gir forest area, 17 of them dying of Canine Distemper Virus (CDV) and bacterial fever.
Following the deaths, 36 lions were shifted to three rescue centres and administered vaccine.
| Edited by: Anu Parthiban
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Reporters Project: Madhya Pradesh's Employment Crisis
-
Saturday 24 November , 2018
Reporters Project: Role of Mizoram People's Forum in Assembly Elections
-
Wednesday 21 November , 2018
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
November a Crucial Month for Brexit, What to Expect?
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
Exhibitors Demand Refund From Aamir Khan's Movie
Reporters Project: Madhya Pradesh's Employment Crisis
Saturday 24 November , 2018 Reporters Project: Role of Mizoram People's Forum in Assembly Elections
Wednesday 21 November , 2018 Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 November a Crucial Month for Brexit, What to Expect?
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 Exhibitors Demand Refund From Aamir Khan's Movie
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar: Upset With the Contestants, Salman Khan Asks If He Has Failed as a Host
- This is How Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Plan to Make Their Wedding a Grand Affair
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Review: Primed to Succeed What Was The Benchmark Affordable Android Phone, Till Now
- Grandma Spends Third Thanksgiving With Stranger She Accidentally Invited to Dinner
- Vicky Kaushal: I Tore my Job Letter to Give my Entire Attention to Acting