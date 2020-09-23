Guj Assembly: Cong MLAs Walk Out While Debating Labour Bill

Gandhinagar, Sep 22: Around 40 Congress MLAs walked out of the Gujarat Assembly late Tuesday night after a heated debate with the ruling BJP on a bill proposing amendments in labour laws. First-time Congress MLA Naushad Solanki, who was accommodated in the viewers gallery due to th social distancing norms in place for the coronavirus outbreak, threw his microphone on the floor of the House and sat on a dharna for a brief period after heated exchanges with Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel.

The House was debating the Labour Laws (Gujarat Amendment) Bill at around 11 pm. When Solanki was speaking on the bill, Patel interrupted him asking him if he takes care of labourers as a contractor.

Patel also urged Speaker Rajendra Trivedi to compel Solanki to speak within the scope of the bill. Solanki retaliated saying Patel must apologise if he fails to prove that he (Solanki) is a contractor, after which the former sat on a dharna near his seat.

Angered by the exchange, all Congress MLAs, except Solanki, staged a walkout from the Assembly. Later, with the intervention of the Speaker, Solanki ended his dharna.

On the second day of the Assembly session, discussion continued on bills late in the night.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor