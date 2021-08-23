Guj: Bharuch Family Needs Injection Worth Rs16 Cr for Child Diagnosed With Spinal Muscular Atrophy

After Dhairyaraj Sinh of Mahisagar district and Vivan Vadhel of Gir Somnath district of Gujarat, another child was diagnosed with a rare disease called Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA Type-1).

People collected Rs 16 crore needed for the treatment in Dhairyaraj Sinh’s case. Now, a similar Rs 16 crore injection is required for Parth Pawar of Bharuch for the spinal muscular atrophy Type-1 case.

People also started collecting donations for Vivan for which his father got the help of Rs 2 crore. However, the child could not be saved.

Parth’s uncle from Bharuch appealed through News18 Gujarati that “just as we gathered for Dhairyaraj and saved him, so too is crowdfunding for my son. Spinal muscular atrophy is an incurable disease found in children. The disease weakens the muscles of children and makes it difficult for the muscles of the spine to move."

There was no cure for this disease a few years ago, but over the last few years, the medical world has been able to find a cure. In 2016, the US Food and Drug Administration has approved the use of Spinraza Nusinersen for the treatment of SMA. Spinaraza is administered by injection into the fluid around the spine that is done to increase protein production, which also improves the movement and function of the tissues.

