A Gujarat court on Monday convicted self-styled guru Asaram Bapu in a rape case registered against him by a woman disciple in 2013.

Sessions court judge DK Soni reserved its order on the quantum of sentence for Tuesday (January 31). The court in Gandhinagar acquitted six other accused, including Asaram’s wife, due to the lack of evidence.

Asaram Bapu allegedly raped the woman on several occasions from 2001 to 2006 when she was living at his ashram on the outskirts of the city, according to the FIR lodged at Chandkheda police station in Ahmedabad.

“The court has accepted the prosecution case and convicted Asaram under sections 376 2(C) (rape), 377 (unnatural offences), and other provisions of the Indian Penal Code for illegal detention, among others," special public prosecutor RC Kodekar said on Monday.

The controversial godman is currently lodged in jail in Jodhpur in another rape case. A Jodhpur court, on April 25, 2018, sentenced Asaram to life in prison after finding him guilty of raping a teenage girl in his ashram in 2013. He was also convicted in a 2002 rape case and sentenced to 20 years in prison.

A Surat-based woman had filed a case of rape and illegal confinement against Asaram Bapu and seven others, one of whom died during the pendency of the trial, in October 2013. A chargesheet was filed in July 2014.

(With inputs from PTI)

