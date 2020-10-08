Guj Govt Allows Pvt Labs To Conduct Rapid Antibody Tests

Ahmedabad: In a respite to citizens, the Gujarat government on Thursday granted permission to private laboratories to conduct rapid antibody tests for detecting coronavirus infection. Till now, designated private laboratories were allowed to conduct only RTPCR tests, which are more accurate.

As per an official release, now citizens can undergo rapid antibody tests at designated laboratories, which are required to take permission from chief district health officers or medical officers of municipal corporations before conducting tests. Laboratories have been asked to use ICMR-approved ELISA or CLIA rapid antibody test kits and they must mention in the report which kit was used, it was stated.

Laboratories are authorised to charge Rs 450 and Rs 500 respectively for ELISA and CLIA test kits, and if samples are collected from homes or hospitals, then the charges would be Rs 550 and Rs 600 respectively, the release said. Testing facilities that are found charging more than the stipulated fees will lose their licence, it was stated.

Unlike RTPCR tests, results of rapid antibody tests are revealed within minutes and they are relatively cheaper than the former. Gujarat has so far reported 1,46,673 COVID-19 cases and 3,531 casualties.

