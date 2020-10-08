Guj Govt Launches Digital Services Programme For Panchayats

Ahmedabad(PTI) The Gujarat government on Thursday launched the first phase of “Digital Seva Setu” programme, under which 2,792 village panchayats have been connected with optical fibre network to provide public welfare services online. While launching the initiative through video conferencing from Gandhinagar, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said the programme, under the Centre’s BharatNet project, will reduce hardships faced by villagers.

As per a government release, under this initiative, 27 different government services and welfare schemes will be available at panchayat offices and villagers won’t have to go to taluka or district-level offices to procure forms, certificates and documents. These services include ration cards, affidavits and certificates for widows, residence, caste, senior citizen, language-based minority, religious minority and income certificates, it was stated.

Talatis or revenue officers have been authorised to provide affidavits at the village level, so that beneficiaries don’t have to visit notary offices in towns and cities, the chief minister said. Apart from reducing hardships of villagers, the initiative will also eliminate middlemen from the system, the release stated.

The move will change the administration’s work culture and reduce crowding at government offices, besides helping save villagers’ time and money by providing various services at their doorstep, Rupani said. year, the state government aims to cover another 8,000 villages and all 14,000-odd village panchayats by 2021, he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor