Guj Hails Passage Of Rashtriya Raksha University Bill In LS

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat government on Monday hailed the passage of Rashtriya Raksha University Bill in the Lok Sabha as an important step towards strengthening the broader structure of ‘Training-Research-Extension- Education (Tree)’ for the country’s police and security forces. The bill, passed on Sunday, seeks to upgrade the Raksha Shakti University (RSU) in Gujarat as an institution of national importance and also to change its name.

Welcoming the development, Gujarat Minister of State for Home Pradipsinh Jadeja on Monday issued a statement saying, “India has taken steps to strengthen the broader structure of ‘Training-Research-Extension-Education (Tree)’ for the police and security forces”. Bimal Patel, Director General, RSU, told .

