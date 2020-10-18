News18 Logo

Guj: Man Held With FICN With Face Value Of Rs 2.8 Lakh

A Surat resident was arrested in Ankleshwar in Bharuch for allegedly possessing fake Indian currency notes (FICN) of Rs 50 denomination with a face value of Rs 2.8 lakh, police said on Sunday. Jignesh Raninga was held with 5,644 FICN pieces with a face value of Rs 2,82,200 after a tip off was received about a man traveling from Surat to Ankleshwar to make purchases at a local market, the Bharuch Special Operations Group said in a release.

He was held on Saturday and a case has been registered at Ankleshwar rural police station for counterfeiting of currency notes and other offences, it added.

  • First Published: October 18, 2020, 18:37 IST
