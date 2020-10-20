News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»India
1-MIN READ

Guj MLA Mevani Discharged In Valsad School-Twitter Video Case

The court sought the law ministry’s response after going through a statement by the World Health Organisation, which has declared virginity testing as unscientific, medically unnecessary and unreliable.

The court sought the law ministry’s response after going through a statement by the World Health Organisation, which has declared virginity testing as unscientific, medically unnecessary and unreliable.

A court in Gujarat's Valsad on Tuesday discharged Independent MLA Jignesh Mevani in a case which was filed after he shared a video on Twitter on May 20 last year. Mevani had wrongly linked a video of a teacher beating up a half-naked student to Valsad's RMVM School, after which its principal Bijal Patel lodged a police complaint claiming the video defamed the school and its teachers.

Valsad: A court in Gujarat’s Valsad on Tuesday discharged Independent MLA Jignesh Mevani in a case which was filed after he shared a video on Twitter on May 20 last year. Mevani had wrongly linked a video of a teacher beating up a half-naked student to Valsad’s RMVM School, after which its principal Bijal Patel lodged a police complaint claiming the video defamed the school and its teachers.

On Tuesday, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Manish Nimavat accepted Mevani’s discharge plea filed under section 239 of CrPC. The court observed no case was made out against the Vadgam MLA based on details and evidence placed on record.

The judge said there was no proof on record regarding threat calls made to the principal or parents gathering outside the school as a result of the video shared by Mevani..

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


  • Tags:
  • First Published: October 20, 2020, 22:43 IST
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...