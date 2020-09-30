Guj: Nepalese Man Gets Three Years In Jail For Kidnapping Girl

Porbandar: A Gujarat court sentenced a Nepalese national to three years of imprisonment in an 18- year-old kidnapping case of a minor girl, for which he was arrested from Maharashtra three years ago. A sessions court in Porbandar, last week, convicted Virendra Setavala, who was arrested from Thane in August 2017, for kidnapping a minor girl from Porbandar in 2002.

Sessions judge Nabat Parveen Saiyad sentenced the accused to three years in jail and fined him Rs 2,000 after finding him guilty of kidnapping the girl, who was rescued from Maharashtra a few months after the incident in 2002. At the same time, the court acquitted him of charges under IPC section 366 (kidnapping to compel marriage) among other provisions.

As per the case detail, the minor had fled with the convict in 2002 when she was 16 years old, and after a search, her family first found out she was staying with him at Sarigam in Valsad. When the girl’s family went looking for her, they were allegedly threatened and were forced to return.

Later, the victim called up her elder sister and disclosed her location at a village in Maharashtra bordering Gujarat, from where she was rescued by the Gujarat and Maharashtra police.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor