Guj: Surat Records 239 Fresh COVID-19 Cases; Tally At 33,649

Surat: The COVID-19 tally of Gujarat’s Surat district rose to 33,649, after 239 new cases were detected on Wednesday, an official from the state health department said. Apart from this the death of three more patients took the toll in the district to 999, the official said.

The number of daily recoveries on Wednesday exceeded new cases, as 172 patients were discharged in Surat city and 85 in rural areas, he said. Of the fresh cases, 169 were reported in the city, while were recorded in rural parts of the district, he said.

As many as 23,158 patients have recovered from the infection in Surat city so far and the recovery rate stood at 92.1 per cent, the Surat Municipal Corporation said. At least 24,891 people are quarantined in the city, and the civic body has surveyed a population of over 8.9 lakh in areas from where new cases were reported, it was stated.

