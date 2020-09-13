Guj: Three Children Drown In Rain-filled Pit In Jamnagar

Jamnagar: Two siblings and their cousin, all minors, drowned in a pit filled with rain water in Gujarat’s Jamnagar district, police said on Sunday. The incident took place on Saturday evening in Kalmeghda village where the parents of the children worked as farm labourers, they said.

The children, Rahul (10), Kiran (5) and their cousin Rhea (5), jumped into the water pit while playing and drowned, an official at Kalavad police station said. The bodies were later fished out by locals and sent for postmortem, he said.

A case of accidental death was registered late Saturday night, he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor