Guj: Two Killed As Rickshaw Falls Into Canal

Guj: Two Killed As Rickshaw Falls Into Canal

Two women drowned while three persons went missing on Tuesday after the rickshaw they were travelling in fell into a canal near Sojitra town in Gujarat's Anand district, police said. While bodies of the two women have been recovered, search is on for three others, including two women, said in- charge Superintendent of Police, BD Jadeja.

As per preliminary investigation, 17 farm labourers were travelling in the ill-fated rickshaw when the driver lost his control over the vehicle. While 12 of them were rescued by villagers, five others were washed away, he said.

  • First Published: October 6, 2020, 11:18 PM IST
