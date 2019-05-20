English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Lok Sabha Elections 2019Exit Poll ResultsAll India Figures
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 336 82 124
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 267 127 148
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 282-290 118-126 130-138
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 287 128 127
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 242 164 136
-
80Seats
NDA SP+BSP INC OTH 60-62 17-19 1-2 0
-
48Seats
NDA UPA OTH 42-45 4-6 0
-
42Seats
TMC BJP INC LEFT 36-38 3-5 0-1 0
-
40Seats
NDA UPA OTH 34-36 4-6 0
-
38Seats
DMK+ ADMK+ OTH 22-24 14-16 0
-
29Seats
BJP INC OTH 24-27 2-4 0
-
28Seats
BJP UPA OTH 21-23 5-7 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC OTH 22-23 2-3 0
-
26Seats
BJP INC OTH 25-26 0-1 0
-
25Seats
YSRCP TDP BJP INC 13-14 10-12 0-1 0
-
21Seats
BJD BJP UPA OTH 12-14 6-8 1-2 0
-
17Seats
TRS INC BJP AIMIM 12-14 1-2 1-2 1
-
20Seats
UDF LDF NDA OTH 7-9 11-13 0-1 0
-
14Seats
NDA UPA OTH 10 4 0
-
14Seats
NDA INC AIUDF OTH 8-10 2-4 2 0
-
13Seats
INC NDA AAP OTH 10 2 1 0
-
11Seats
BJP INC OTH 7-9 2-4 0
-
10Seats
BJP INC OTH 6-8 2-4 0
-
7Seats
BJP INC AAP OTH 6-7 0-1 0 0
-
5Seats
BJP INC OTH 4-5 0-1 0
-
4Seats
BJP INC OTH 4 0 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC AIUDF 17-19 4-6 2
Assembly Elections 2019 Exit Poll Results
Gujarat 10th Result 2019: Gujarat Board to Announce Class 10 SSC Results Tomorrow at gseb.org; Where to Check
The Gujarat Board Result 2019, Gujarat 10th Result 20219 will be uploaded on the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board’s official website gseb.org.
News18 Illustration/ Mir Suhail.
Gujarat 10th Result 2019 Tomorrow | The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, Gandhinagar, which is also popular as GSHEB is all set to publish the Gujarat 10th Result 2019 on May 21 at 8 am. The Gujarat Board Result 2019, Gujarat 10th Result 20219 will be uploaded on the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board’s official website gseb.org
The GSHEB conducts the class 10 board examination for the academic year 2018-19. The Gujarat 10th Result 2019, GSEB SSC Result 2019, GSEB 10th Result 2019 will be available online once declared. Candidates can frequently visit the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board’s webpage and check their Gujarat 10th Result 2019, GSEB 10th Result 2019 once the hosted URL is activated.
So far, the Gujarat Board has released the GSEB 12th Science result 2019, GSEB HSC Result 2019 on May 8 and GUJCET Result 2019 on May 9. However, the schedule for 2019 GSEB 12th Commerce Result 2019 and GSEB 12th Arts Result 2019 is yet to be announced.
Gujarat 10th Result 2019: With these steps check your GSEB SSC Result 2019
At the official website of Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, candidates can check their scores by taking these steps-
Step 1: Go at the GSEB’s official website gseb.org
Step 2: On the homepage, click on GSEB SSC Result 2019 link
Step 3: Enter the required details like roll number and date of birth to Gujarat 10th Result 2019
Step 4: Submit the details to check your Gujarat 10th Result 2019
Step 5: You can view your GSEB 10th Result 2019 and scorecard. Download and take a print out.
The GSEB SSC Result 2019, Gujarat 10th Result 2019 can also be accessed at these two portal examresults.net, indiaresults.com
The Gujarat board class 10 examinations for the 2018-2019 academic sessions were held from March 7 to March 19. In this year, approximately early 7.5 lakhs students appeared in the exam.
For the previous year, GSEB 10th Result 2018 was declared on May 28.
