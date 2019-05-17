English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Gujarat 10th Result 2019: Gujarat Board to Announce SSC Result Soon at gseb.org
The Gujarat Board has released the GSEB 12th Science result 2019, GSEB HSC Result 2019 on May 8 and GUJCET Result 2019 on May 9. The schedule for 2019 GSEB 12th Commerce Result 2019 and GSEB 12th Arts Result 2019 is yet to be announced.
News18 Illustration/ Mir Suhail.
Gujarat 10th Result 2019| The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, Gandhinagar, which is also popular as GSHEB is all set to publish the Gujarat 10th Result 2019 today (May 21) at 8 am. The Gujarat Board Result 2019, Gujarat 10th Result 20219 will be uploaded on the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board’s official website gseb.org
The GSHEB conducts the class 10 board examination for the academic year 2018-19. The Gujarat 10th Result 2019, GSEB SSC Result 2019, GSEB 10th Result 2019 will be available online once declared. Candidates can frequently visit the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board’s webpage and check their Gujarat 10th Result 2019, GSEB 10th Result 2019 once the hosted URL is activated.
So far, the Gujarat Board has released the GSEB 12th Science result 2019, GSEB HSC Result 2019 on May 8 and GUJCET Result 2019 on May 9. However, the schedule for 2019 GSEB 12th Commerce Result 2019 and GSEB 12th Arts Result 2019 is yet to be announced.
Gujarat 10th Result 2019: With these steps check your GSEB SSC Result 2019
At the official website of Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, candidates can check their scores by taking these steps-
Step 1: Go at the GSEB’s official website gseb.org
Step 2: On the homepage, click on GSEB SSC Result 2019 link
Step 3: Enter the required details like roll number and date of birth to Gujarat 10th Result 2019
Step 4: Submit the details to check your Gujarat 10th Result 2019
Step 5: You can view your GSEB 10th Result 2019 and scorecard. Download and take a print out.
The GSEB SSC Result 2019, Gujarat 10th Result 2019 can also be accessed at these two portal http://www.examresults.net/gujarat/gseb-ssc-10th-result/ ,
http://gujarat.indiaresults.com/
The Gujarat board class 10 examinations for the 2018-2019 academic sessions were held from March 7 to March 19. In this year, approximately early 7.5 lakhs students appeared in the exam.
For the previous year, GSEB 10th Result 2018 was declared on May 28.
