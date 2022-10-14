Gujarat: 14-Year-Old Girl Dies After Being Brutally Tortured, Starved for 3 Days By Father, Uncle on Pretext of Tantric Rituals

In a gruesome incident in Talala taluka in Gujarat, a father killed his own daughter by sacrificing her. The girl who was killed was identified as 14-year-old Dhairya, a student of class IX.

In the investigation carried out by the police, it has been revealed that the father of the girl Bhavesh Akabari and his elder brother Dilip Akabari both subjected the girl to extreme torture saying that they were doing this to bring her out of the spell of the ghost. The girl endured this torture for a week from 1 to 6 October and later she was killed by her father and her uncle. The maternal grandfather of the girl approached the nearby police station and lodged a complaint. After this, the Police arrested the father and the uncle of the deceased girl, and two others have been arrested from Surat in this connection.

Meritorious by Nature, Only Girl Child in Family

Dhairya’s grandfather Valjibhai aka Valjibhai Dobariya, a resident of Madhupur Gir, said in his written complaint to the Police that 14-year-old Dhairya was staying with her father Bhaveshbhai Gopalbhai Akbari and mother Kapilaben in Surat. Bhavesh deals in Aluminium metal and owns land in Dhava Gir. Dhairya studied till class 8 in Surat and after this, she got admitted to a school in class 9 in Dhava village. Dhairya was very good at studying and was the only girl child of the family.

Cremated Before Her Mother Could Arrive

On October 8, the son of complainant Valjibhai said that he has received a call from Dhairya’s uncle Dilipbhai that Dhairya has died. Upon learning this, Valjibhai, Kamlesh, and Valjibhai’s wife Labhuben left for the Dhava village where Dhairya stayed. Before they could reach there, Dhairya’s body was cremated. When they reached this village, they found Bhaveshbhai, Dilipbhai, and Gopalbhai present there. Dhairy’s mother was in Surat, and she too had left for the village when she was told about this.

When they inquired how Dhairya died, the family members said that Dhairya was suffering from some contagious disease, and she had rashes all over her body. To stop others from catching the disease Dhairya was suffering from, her dead body was cremated in a hurry. But the people of Dhava informed me that Dhairya did not die of any contagious disease, but Dhairya’s father and uncle organized a tantric ritual to exorcise her and on the pretext of this, they killed her.

Tortured on the Pretext of Tantric Rituals

As per the information obtained from the Police, Dhairya’s father Bhavesh Akabari had arrived in Dhava from Surat on the day of Navaratri. The father had a suspicion that his daughter is possessed by some ghosts, so he organized a tantric ritual. On October 1, they took Dhairya into a field on the outskirts of Chaklidhar and she was wearing her old clothes. They put Dhairya’s old clothes and other things on a stone and set them on fire and made her stand next to this fire for two hours continuously. She had burns all over her body and feet and she was crying. After this, Dilip caught her and threatened her. In the night, they organized a fire ritual (yagya).

Starved for Three Days

The next day at around 6 AM Bhavesh and Dilip beat Dhairya with sticks and wire. After this, they dragged her to a nearby sugarcane field, her hair were made into a knot, and put her between the two chairs. She was made to sit in between these chairs. She was not given any food for the last two-three days. Dilip and Bhavesh used to visit this place often. They had blindfolded the girl and she was not able to speak anything. Then on October 5, they came to see her but did not come close to her. They just saw her from some distance and returned after finding her alive. Next, on October 7 when they came again to see her, she was already dead, and her wounds had even tiny insects as her body was rotting.

After she died, her body was put in a plastic bag and wrapped in a blanket and carpet. They decided to cremate her immediately so that nobody could get wind of this incident. They put her dead body in a car and took it to a crematorium and burnt it at 3 in the morning the next day.

No Advocate of Talala To Defend Accused in Court

The Bar Association of Talala has criticized the killing of a 14-year-old girl. The Bar Association has taken this decision by consensus that no advocate will take up the case to defend the accused and will not appear for their bail in the court.

