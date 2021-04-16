Gujarat: 15-day-old Infant Dies of Covid-19 at Surat Hospital

A 15-day-old baby girl, who was born to a Covid-19 patient, succumbed to coronavirus at a hospital in Gujarat’s Surat city, an official said on Friday. The infant was born with the infection on April 1, as her mother had also contracted the disease, a statement issued by Diamond Hospital said.

While the child’s mother was shifted to another hospital, the newborn was under intensive treatment and was also administered remdesivir injection when her condition started deteriorating, it was stated.

The baby, who was on ventilator support, breathed her last on Thursday night, the hospital said. Former mayor of Surat Dr Jagdish Patel, who had recently recovered from coronavirus, donated his blood plasma for the infant’s treatment, it was stated. Surat city on Thursday registered 1,551 new cases of coronavirus and 26 casualties.

