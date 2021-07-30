Gujarat: 40 Asiatic Lions of Junagadh Breeding Center to Be Part Animal Exchange

The Gujarat government has instructed to reserve 40 lions from Sakkarbaug Zoo in Junagadh. The lions of Junagadh Sakkarbaug Zoological Park, the only Lion Breeding Center in the country, will be given to different zoos in the country and abroad. These lions will be provided under the Animal Exchange Programme in return for the development of Kevadia Jungle Safari. The Kevadia Statue of Unity is planned to be the largest jungle safari park in the country. The development of this safari park has created a need for different animals and birds which can be obtained from the lions of Sakkarbaug Zoo, RFO Nirav Kumar told News18.

The Junagadh Sakkarbaug Zoo and the Kevadia Jungle Safari Statue of Unity are both government-owned zoos. The government has instructed to reserve about 40 lions born from the breeding center at Sakkarbaug. In the near future, these lions will go abroad under the Animal Exchange Program and in return different animals and birds will be brought for Kevadia jungle safari.

At present there are an estimated 71 lions in Junagadh Sakkarbaug Zoo while 40 lions from the zoo will be given to other zoos to develop Kevadia Jungle Safari Park. Junagadh Sakkarbaug Zoo is the only breeding center of Asiatic lions in the whole India and the number of lions are increasing every year due to the care taken here.

In the last five years, about 52 lions have been born in this breeding center and all of them have grown up safely. Last year, a record 24 lion cubs were born while this year 24 more lion cubs may be born. The government will add to the spectacle of Kevadia Jungle Safari through this animal exchange programme.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here