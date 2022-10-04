Gujarat: 40 Held After Clashes Over Religious Flag in Vadodara, Vehicles Damaged in Stone Pelting

Gujarat police arrested 40 people in Vadodara on Monday after clashes broke out between two groups of different faiths at a vegetable market in Savli town.

Vadodara Rural Police, PR Patel, told news agency ANI that a local group had tied an Islamic flag to an electric pole as a Muslim festival was coming up. But, another group took offence to it because of the presence of a temple nearby.

Clashes broke out when the Hindu group went to convey how their religious sentiments were hurt.

Gujarat | Communal clash broke out at a vegetable market in Savli town of Vadodara on Oct 3; 40 arrested A Muslim festival is coming up, owing to which a local group had tied their religious flag on an electronic pole. There is a temple nearby…: PR Patel, Vadodara Rural Police pic.twitter.com/L2ju4m79On — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2022

The police official also said that several nearby vehicles were damaged in the stone pelting.

Cross First Information Reports (FIRs) were lodged by both the groups on late Saturday night, following which a case was registered for rioting, unlawful assembly, rash act endangering human life etc of the Indian Penal Code against 43 people.

“FIR has been filed. Accused from both sides, 25 and 15 people, have been arrested. Police patrolling is underway,” said the Vadodara police official.

Police security has been beefed up in the communally sensitive area and the situation is under control, Rajesh Garhia SP Kheda, told News18.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here